IDACORP’s (IDA) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Bank of America

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at Bank of America in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $105.00 price target on the energy company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.92% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded IDACORP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. IDACORP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.50.

IDA opened at $101.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.43. IDACORP has a 52-week low of $78.91 and a 52-week high of $102.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.69 and its 200-day moving average is $91.77.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The energy company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $315.69 million for the quarter. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 18.60%. On average, research analysts predict that IDACORP will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IDA. CWM LLC increased its stake in IDACORP by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 334 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in IDACORP in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in IDACORP in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDACORP in the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 129.5% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 996 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

