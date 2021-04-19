IG Gold Price Reaches $0.0025 (IGG)

IG Gold (CURRENCY:IGG) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. During the last seven days, IG Gold has traded 24.3% lower against the US dollar. One IG Gold coin can currently be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. IG Gold has a market capitalization of $22.09 million and approximately $313,171.00 worth of IG Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002447 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.57 or 0.00063988 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.05 or 0.00066649 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001799 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00020017 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $156.70 or 0.00281862 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $110.94 or 0.00199550 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

IG Gold Profile

IGG is a coin. IG Gold’s total supply is 48,132,126,676 coins and its circulating supply is 8,856,541,707 coins. The official website for IG Gold is www.iggalaxy.com . The Reddit community for IG Gold is /r/IntergalacticGaming . IG Gold’s official Twitter account is @IG_Galaxy and its Facebook page is accessible here . IG Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@IGGalaxy

According to CryptoCompare, “IGG is the native token within the IGGalaxy which will power the IG esports ecosystem. The TRC20 token will fundamentally disrupt the way stakeholders within the esports landscape interact and exchange value. Coupled with smart contracts, IGG will have real-world utility for gamers, teams, brands and the wider public. “

Buying and Selling IG Gold

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IG Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IG Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IG Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

