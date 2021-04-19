Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by Vigilant Capital Management LLC

Vigilant Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,541 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 1,469 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $10,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 238.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 71 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.44, for a total transaction of $1,693,760.00. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 2,500 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,447 shares in the company, valued at $16,178,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,614 shares of company stock valued at $6,360,411. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $399.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $407.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $373.94. The firm has a market cap of $58.21 billion, a PE ratio of 92.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $260.42 and a 12-month high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.65 million. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Illumina from $445.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Illumina to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Illumina from $410.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Illumina presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $374.10.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

