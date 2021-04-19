Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Aegis

Aegis began coverage on shares of Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on IMUX. SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Immunic in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Immunic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Immunic in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on Immunic in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a market outperform rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMUX opened at $14.21 on Thursday. Immunic has a 12-month low of $7.50 and a 12-month high of $28.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.31. The company has a market capitalization of $300.80 million, a PE ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 2.21.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.13. Sell-side analysts forecast that Immunic will post -2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Immunic by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Immunic by 1,041.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Immunic by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Immunic by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Immunic by 311.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Immunic Company Profile

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 2 clinical for treatment of relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, inflammatory bowel disease, and other chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, as well as to treat coronavirus disease.

