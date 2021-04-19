Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Given New C$32.00 Price Target at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. ATB Capital lifted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$30.75 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Eight Capital lifted their target price on Imperial Oil to C$31.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Imperial Oil presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$33.18.

Shares of IMO opened at C$31.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.34. Imperial Oil has a one year low of C$14.86 and a one year high of C$32.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$30.56 and its 200-day moving average is C$24.72.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.23 billion. Analysts forecast that Imperial Oil will post 2.5247588 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is presently -34.78%.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

