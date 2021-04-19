Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target Cut to C$34.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$36.00 to C$34.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.95% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on IMO. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$30.75 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$29.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Tudor Pickering lifted their price target on Imperial Oil to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$33.08.
TSE:IMO traded down C$0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching C$31.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 396,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,215,966. The firm has a market cap of C$23.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$30.56 and a 200-day moving average of C$24.72. Imperial Oil has a 12 month low of C$14.86 and a 12 month high of C$32.67.
Imperial Oil Company Profile
Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
