Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target Cut to C$34.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$36.00 to C$34.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.95% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on IMO. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$30.75 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$29.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Tudor Pickering lifted their price target on Imperial Oil to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$33.08.

TSE:IMO traded down C$0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching C$31.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 396,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,215,966. The firm has a market cap of C$23.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$30.56 and a 200-day moving average of C$24.72. Imperial Oil has a 12 month low of C$14.86 and a 12 month high of C$32.67.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.23 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Imperial Oil will post 2.5247588 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

