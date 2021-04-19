Indexed Finance (NDX) Trading Up 87% This Week

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 19th. Over the last week, Indexed Finance has traded up 87% against the U.S. dollar. Indexed Finance has a market capitalization of $8.64 million and approximately $918,043.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Indexed Finance coin can now be bought for about $10.11 or 0.00017747 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002461 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $36.14 or 0.00063436 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.24 or 0.00279531 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004601 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00027821 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $395.80 or 0.00694801 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56,754.52 or 0.99628614 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $491.30 or 0.00862444 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Indexed Finance Coin Profile

Indexed Finance’s genesis date was December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Buying and Selling Indexed Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indexed Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Indexed Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Indexed Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

