Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $48.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Infineon Technologies designs, produces and sells semiconductors, the microchips which have enabled the information age, and have led to a vast increase in the speed, portability and capabilities of computers and a myriad other electronic devices. Infineon is active in providing application-oriented semiconductor solutions for use in sectors such as speech and data communications, peripherals, wireless communications, automotive and industrial electronics, security and chip cards as well as memory products. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Infineon Technologies from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Infineon Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Infineon Technologies from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Infineon Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday, January 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IFNNY opened at $42.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.54. The firm has a market cap of $55.62 billion, a PE ratio of 137.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.72. Infineon Technologies has a 12-month low of $16.36 and a 12-month high of $44.55.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter. Infineon Technologies had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 8.24%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Infineon Technologies will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

