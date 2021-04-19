Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Shares Sold by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,065 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Information Services Group worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 637,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 21,850 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 29,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 13,417 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 209.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 106,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 71,994 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Information Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Information Services Group by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 92,994 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Information Services Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.05.

Shares of III stock opened at $4.35 on Monday. Information Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $4.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $210.54 million, a PE ratio of 72.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.30.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Information Services Group had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 1.37%. The firm had revenue of $66.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.29 million. Equities research analysts predict that Information Services Group, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

About Information Services Group

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

