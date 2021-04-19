Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Shares Sold by Hudson Value Partners LLC

Hudson Value Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Ingevity by 1.9% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 141,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,731,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Ingevity stock traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $73.19. The company had a trading volume of 4,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,961. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.07. Ingevity Co. has a 1 year low of $36.50 and a 1 year high of $79.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 2.21.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.56. Ingevity had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The business had revenue of $325.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.24 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ingevity Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NGVT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Ingevity from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.17.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

