Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Sets New 1-Year High at $94.16

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $94.16 and last traded at $93.47, with a volume of 366 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $92.96.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INGR. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.25.

The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.74.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.29. Ingredion had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.50%.

In other news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $69,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,393 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,156. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 1,502 shares of company stock valued at $132,923 over the last 90 days. 1.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INGR. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 145.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 4,378 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Ingredion by 8.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Ingredion by 148.6% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 21,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 13,106 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ingredion during the third quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Ingredion by 3.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Company Profile (NYSE:INGR)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

