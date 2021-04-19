Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 523,600 shares, a decrease of 21.7% from the March 15th total of 668,400 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 145,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

In other Inhibrx news, insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total value of $440,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 234,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,078,963.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Inhibrx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,749,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Inhibrx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Inhibrx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,754,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in Inhibrx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Inhibrx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 36.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INBX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inhibrx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Inhibrx from $28.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

Shares of Inhibrx stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.54. 8,310 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,904. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Inhibrx has a 1 year low of $15.20 and a 1 year high of $50.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.50.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Inhibrx will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

Inhibrx Company Profile

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

