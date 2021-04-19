Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:KOCT) Holdings Lowered by Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:KOCT) by 95.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255,610 shares during the period. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC owned about 0.63% of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $364,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $426,000.

KOCT stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,515. Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF has a 1-year low of $21.26 and a 1-year high of $26.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.50 and a 200 day moving average of $25.78.

