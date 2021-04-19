Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,340,000 shares, an increase of 41.2% from the March 15th total of 5,200,000 shares. Approximately 7.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 10,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Inpixon stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.15. 153,364 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,147,859. Inpixon has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $2.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.21.

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.86 million for the quarter. Inpixon had a negative return on equity of 139.37% and a negative net margin of 516.81%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Inpixon by 3,929,500.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 39,295 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Inpixon in the fourth quarter valued at about $939,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Inpixon during the fourth quarter worth about $3,060,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Inpixon Company Profile

Inpixon, together with its subsidiaries, provides big data analytics and location based products and related services worldwide. It offers Inpixon Sensor 4000, a passive RF sensor to detect signals ranging from pings to a cell tower to active wireless transmissions; Inpixon IPA Pod offers entry-level barriers to radio detection based indoor positioning; Inpixon Smart School Safety Network solution, a combination of wristbands, ID badges, gateways, and proprietary backend software for school; UWB Sensor Module helps in detection with location; Inpixon GPS 900, a personnel, vehicle, and asset tracking solution; IPA Security, a mobile security and detection product that locates devices operating within a monitored area; Inpixon MDM Connector enables two-way communication between our IPA Security platform and a 3rd-party mobile device management system; Inpixon On-Premises Analytics security customers running systems; and Inpixon GPS Viewer, a browser-based portal used to monitor location and movements of GPS-enabled tracking devices.

