Insider Selling: Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) Director Sells $2,491,549.34 in Stock

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 88,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $2,491,549.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,304,605 shares in the company, valued at $36,620,262.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE CUK opened at $23.16 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 2.30. Carnival Co. & plc has a fifty-two week low of $9.44 and a fifty-two week high of $25.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.92) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $34.00 million during the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%.

CUK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Peel Hunt began coverage on Carnival Co. & in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 747.8% in the third quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 5,420,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,038,000 after acquiring an additional 4,781,494 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter valued at $9,835,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 235,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,411,000 after buying an additional 10,070 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 178,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after buying an additional 26,697 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 137,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 22,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.