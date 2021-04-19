Insider Selling: Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) SVP Sells $112,500.00 in Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Stephen B. Alexander also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ciena alerts:

On Monday, March 15th, Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $109,120.00.

NYSE:CIEN opened at $56.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.60. Ciena Co. has a 1-year low of $38.03 and a 1-year high of $61.51.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. Ciena had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $757.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIEN. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Ciena in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Ciena by 1,153.8% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 489 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ciena in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Ciena in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ciena during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CIEN. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Ciena from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ciena from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $49.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.08.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Read More: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.