Insider Selling: Great Bear Resources Ltd. (CVE:GBR) Director Sells 2,200 Shares of Stock

Great Bear Resources Ltd. (CVE:GBR) Director David Andrew Terry sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.02, for a total transaction of C$35,244.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 215,000 shares in the company, valued at C$3,444,300.

David Andrew Terry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 15th, David Andrew Terry sold 4,600 shares of Great Bear Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.46, for a total transaction of C$71,116.00.

CVE GBR traded down C$0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$15.00. The stock had a trading volume of 60,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,747. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$15.49 and its 200 day moving average is C$15.68. Great Bear Resources Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$7.69 and a twelve month high of C$19.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$853.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.52.

Several analysts recently commented on GBR shares. BMO Capital Markets set a C$23.00 price objective on shares of Great Bear Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Great Bear Resources from C$22.75 to C$27.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Great Bear Resources Company Profile

Great Bear Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold. Its flagship property is the Dixie Lake gold project covering an area of 9,140 hectares located in the Red Lake district of Ontario. The company was formerly known as Great Bear Uranium Corp.

