Insider Selling: ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Director Sells $3,099,498.00 in Stock

ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Director George A. Lopez sold 14,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.02, for a total transaction of $3,099,498.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 240,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,990,118.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICUI opened at $211.70 on Monday. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.57 and a 12-month high of $236.51. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 56.01 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $205.63 and a 200 day moving average of $202.61.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $320.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.60 million. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 6.43%. On average, research analysts predict that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on ICU Medical from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICUI. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 25,659 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,271,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 4.1% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 10.9% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 52,860 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,860,000 after buying an additional 5,214 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in ICU Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $600,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,949 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

Read More: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.