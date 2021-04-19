Insider Selling: Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH) Insider Sells £1,051,338.30 in Stock

Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH) insider Martyn Coffey sold 149,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 705 ($9.21), for a total value of £1,051,338.30 ($1,373,580.22).

On Tuesday, April 6th, Martyn Coffey acquired 22 shares of Marshalls stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 693 ($9.05) per share, for a total transaction of £152.46 ($199.19).

On Friday, February 5th, Martyn Coffey purchased 23 shares of Marshalls stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 659 ($8.61) per share, for a total transaction of £151.57 ($198.03).

LON:MSLH opened at GBX 736 ($9.62) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.28, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.85. Marshalls plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 544.50 ($7.11) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 816.50 ($10.67). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 695.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 702.29. The company has a market capitalization of £1.47 billion and a PE ratio of 613.33.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a GBX 4.30 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MSLH shares. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Marshalls from GBX 690 ($9.01) to GBX 740 ($9.67) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 716 ($9.35) price objective on shares of Marshalls in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Marshalls from GBX 740 ($9.67) to GBX 775 ($10.13) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

Marshalls Company Profile

Marshalls plc manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Landscape Products and Others segments. It offers interior, garden, and driveways products, including garden paving, driveways, garden paths, kerbs and edging products, and garden walling products; and stone products.

