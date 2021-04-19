Insider Selling: Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Insider Sells $768,750.00 in Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.75, for a total transaction of $768,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Juan Andres also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 7th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.63, for a total transaction of $658,150.00.

On Wednesday, March 31st, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total transaction of $605,500.00.

On Monday, March 29th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total transaction of $650,250.00.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.78, for a total transaction of $748,900.00.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.24, for a total transaction of $666,200.00.

On Monday, February 1st, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.99, for a total transaction of $864,950.00.

MRNA stock opened at $170.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $68.41 billion, a PE ratio of -105.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $138.86 and a 200-day moving average of $123.57. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.11 and a 12-month high of $189.26.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.41 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The business’s revenue was up 3948.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Moderna by 236.5% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 24,312,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,903,000 after purchasing an additional 17,086,635 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Moderna by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,476,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,202,000 after purchasing an additional 239,949 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Moderna by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,795,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,412,000 after purchasing an additional 761,697 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at $240,913,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Moderna by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,852,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,570,000 after purchasing an additional 93,688 shares during the period. 51.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MRNA. Chardan Capital increased their target price on shares of Moderna from $107.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Brookline Capital Management increased their target price on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Moderna from $169.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Moderna from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Moderna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.00.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

