Insider Selling: Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) EVP Sells $350,650.00 in Stock

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) EVP John Michael Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $350,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,372 shares in the company, valued at $1,218,298.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $70.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 99.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.66. Semtech Co. has a 1 year low of $38.83 and a 1 year high of $83.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Get Semtech alerts:

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $164.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.24 million. Semtech had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 9.60%. Semtech’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Semtech Co. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SMTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Semtech from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Semtech from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Semtech from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Semtech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.93.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMTC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Semtech during the 4th quarter worth $54,379,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Semtech by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,656,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $119,419,000 after acquiring an additional 462,314 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Semtech by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 909,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,554,000 after acquiring an additional 294,368 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Semtech by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,678,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $120,991,000 after acquiring an additional 108,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new position in Semtech during the 4th quarter worth $6,726,000. 97.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.