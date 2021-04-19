Insider Selling: Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) EVP Sells $350,650.00 in Stock

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) EVP John Michael Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $350,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,372 shares in the company, valued at $1,218,298.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $70.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 99.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.66. Semtech Co. has a 1 year low of $38.83 and a 1 year high of $83.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $164.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.24 million. Semtech had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 9.60%. Semtech’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Semtech Co. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMTC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Semtech during the 4th quarter worth $54,379,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Semtech by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,656,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $119,419,000 after acquiring an additional 462,314 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Semtech by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 909,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,554,000 after acquiring an additional 294,368 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Semtech by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,678,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $120,991,000 after acquiring an additional 108,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new position in Semtech during the 4th quarter worth $6,726,000. 97.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Semtech Company Profile
Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.
