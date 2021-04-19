Insider Selling: Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) EVP Sells 73,493 Shares of Stock

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) EVP Steven H. Rusing sold 73,493 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $2,905,913.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,682,603.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:TPX traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,162,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,161,346. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.97 and a 1-year high of $40.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.37. The firm has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 33.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 106.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.37 million. On average, analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is 28.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist raised their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group increased their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.27.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPX. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 640.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. 23.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

