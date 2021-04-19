Insider Selling: TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) Director Sells $58,080.00 in Stock

TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) Director Robert Buce sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.84, for a total transaction of $58,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 164,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,899.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

TRUE stock opened at $4.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $470.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.06 and a beta of 1.38. TrueCar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $6.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.72.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $63.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.31 million. TrueCar had a negative net margin of 6.11% and a negative return on equity of 0.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TrueCar, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TRUE shares. Benchmark upgraded shares of TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TrueCar in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of TrueCar in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of TrueCar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.82.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRUE. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of TrueCar during the 1st quarter worth $352,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 39,030 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 696,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after buying an additional 78,406 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 3,532 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of TrueCar during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TrueCar

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

