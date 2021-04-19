Insights Network Hits 1-Day Volume of $35,811.00 (INSTAR)

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. Insights Network has a total market capitalization of $6.98 million and $35,811.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Insights Network has traded down 25.9% against the US dollar. One Insights Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0355 or 0.00000063 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.06 or 0.00065797 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00019611 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000350 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.65 or 0.00089937 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $360.61 or 0.00640287 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,663.01 or 0.06503992 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00041142 BTC.

Insights Network Profile

INSTAR is a coin. Insights Network’s total supply is 284,727,433 coins and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 coins. Insights Network’s official message board is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork . Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Insights Network’s official website is www.insights.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

