InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) Shares to Reverse Split on Tuesday, April 27th

Shares of InspireMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) are scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th. The 1-15 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, April 14th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, April 26th.

NYSEAMERICAN NSPR traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.46. 17,620,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,331,652. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.36. InspireMD has a one year low of $0.28 and a one year high of $1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.41.

InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). InspireMD had a negative return on equity of 110.91% and a negative net margin of 276.89%. On average, research analysts predict that InspireMD will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded InspireMD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

In other InspireMD news, Director Thomas J. Kester bought 120,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.62 per share, for a total transaction of $74,995.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in InspireMD stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in InspireMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) by 753.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,243,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,097,452 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.73% of InspireMD worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system for use in carotid artery applications; and MGuard Prime embolic protection systems for use in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction, and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions.

