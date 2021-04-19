Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) is Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 577,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 31,215 shares during the period. Intel makes up about 0.9% of Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $36,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 22,335 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 15,443 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,296 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James cut shares of Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $64.75 on Monday. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $263.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

In other Intel news, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,480.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 27,244 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

