Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by New England Research & Management Inc.

New England Research & Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 57.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,151 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 10,785 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INTC. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Intel by 9.8% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 32,301 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in Intel by 9.7% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 16,308 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $727,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Intel by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,639 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 4,432 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Intel by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,297 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,106,000 after buying an additional 8,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.64.

In other Intel news, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 27,244 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $63.49. 381,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,990,617. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $68.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.81.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The business had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.54%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.