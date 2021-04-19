Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Intellicheck’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the lowest is ($0.02). The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intellicheck will report full year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.32. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Intellicheck.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 5.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.57%.

A number of analysts recently commented on IDN shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Intellicheck in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Intellicheck from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intellicheck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ IDN remained flat at $$8.20 during midday trading on Monday. 302,249 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,273. The company has a current ratio of 6.44, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.78. Intellicheck has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $15.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.47 million, a P/E ratio of -205.00 and a beta of 2.23.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intellicheck in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,324,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in Intellicheck in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,313,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Intellicheck by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 926,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,568,000 after buying an additional 98,586 shares during the period. Must Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Intellicheck in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,099,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Intellicheck by 186.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 120,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 78,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.49% of the company’s stock.

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States. It provides identity systems products, including commercial identification products, such as ID Check SDK for software developers; Retail ID, an authentication solution that authenticates identification documents; Retail ID Online, authenticates an online user's identification documents; Retail ID Mobile that provides the fraud reduction benefits of Retail ID; Age ID, a designation for various hand held devices; Guest ID, a software application that speeds up check-in and ID verification at hotels and motels; ID Check POS, a software application that runs on various VeriFone devices; ID Check BHO, a browser helper object for Microsoft browser; ID Check PC, a standalone software solution; State Aware software; software products for data collection devices; and instant credit application kiosk software applications.

