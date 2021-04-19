Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,119 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 253.5% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ICE shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.36.

Shares of ICE opened at $120.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $67.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.26, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.06. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.74 and a 12-month high of $121.08.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 34.02%.

In related news, insider David S. Goone sold 9,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total value of $1,012,400.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,290,676.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 10,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total transaction of $1,221,334.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,062 shares in the company, valued at $19,549,173.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,236 shares of company stock valued at $3,506,057. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

