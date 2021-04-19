Interfor (TSE:IFP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $35.49

Interfor Co. (TSE:IFP) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$35.49 and last traded at C$34.80, with a volume of 165403 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$33.95.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities lowered shares of Interfor from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Interfor from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Interfor from C$37.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Interfor from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Interfor from C$27.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.09, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$28.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$22.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13.

Interfor (TSE:IFP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported C$2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.04 by C$0.43. The firm had revenue of C$662.30 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Interfor Co. will post 3.5899999 EPS for the current year.

In other Interfor news, Director E. Lawrence Sauder sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.18, for a total transaction of C$267,756.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 285,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,054,511.61. Also, Director Ian Fillinger purchased 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$24.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$74,803.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,374,686.10.

Interfor Company Profile (TSE:IFP)

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

