Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (NASDAQ:ADRE) Short Interest Down 20.0% in March

Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (NASDAQ:ADRE) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the March 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund by 44.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 7,294 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $352,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $268,000.

Get Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund alerts:

Shares of Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund stock opened at $56.67 on Monday. Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund has a 1 year low of $34.36 and a 1 year high of $67.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.053 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%.

Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund Company Profile

BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund based on the BNY Mellon Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index (the Index). The Fund normally holds at least 95% of its total assets in Depositary Receipts that comprise the Index. The Index is capitalization-weighted and designed to track the performance of approximately 50 emerging market-based depositary receipts.

Recommended Story: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.