Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) Shares Acquired by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 52.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,450 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSCM. Collective Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 29.1% in the first quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 36,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 8,313 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 96,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after buying an additional 13,883 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 162.0% in the first quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 31,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 19,581 shares during the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 18,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Finally, Courier Capital LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 40.6% during the first quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 255,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,533,000 after acquiring an additional 73,834 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSCM opened at $21.67 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.75. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.37 and a 1 year high of $21.95.

