Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $43.00 to $38.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Ionis Pharmaceuticals traded as low as $39.75 and last traded at $39.86, with a volume of 5809 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.78.

IONS has been the subject of several other research reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.45.

In related news, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 5,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $338,074.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,877. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 28,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total value of $1,805,945.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,021 shares in the company, valued at $128,818.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,893 shares of company stock worth $4,298,830 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 50,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 99.7% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.33 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 10.28, a current ratio of 10.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($2.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($2.68). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $290.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.93 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:IONS)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

