IOST (IOST) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.22 Billion

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 19th. One IOST coin can now be purchased for about $0.0742 or 0.00000131 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, IOST has traded up 30.5% against the U.S. dollar. IOST has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion and $790.86 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.75 or 0.00068300 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00019877 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.32 or 0.00060489 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000357 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.17 or 0.00090178 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $376.24 or 0.00663102 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00042661 BTC.

About IOST

IOST (IOST) is a (PoB) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 22,306,434,689 coins and its circulating supply is 16,374,175,762 coins. The official website for IOST is iost.io . The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken . IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps. IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform. Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour. “

IOST Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

