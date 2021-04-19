IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Receives $235.83 Average Target Price from Analysts

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $235.83.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on IPG Photonics from $210.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on IPG Photonics from $192.90 to $250.30 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC upgraded IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

In other IPG Photonics news, CTO Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.04, for a total value of $106,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen sold 13,925 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.62, for a total transaction of $3,503,808.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,723,920.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,029 shares of company stock valued at $4,627,697. 34.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in IPG Photonics by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC raised its stake in IPG Photonics by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 19,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,454,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management raised its stake in IPG Photonics by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 6,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in IPG Photonics by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IPGP traded down $3.40 on Friday, reaching $220.50. 1,857 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,647. The company has a quick ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 10.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.53. The firm has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 113.66 and a beta of 1.48. IPG Photonics has a 12 month low of $111.41 and a 12 month high of $262.55.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $336.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.82 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

