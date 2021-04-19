IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) SVP Sells $661,343.80 in Stock

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.10, for a total transaction of $661,343.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,304,137.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
IPGP opened at $223.90 on Monday. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52-week low of $111.41 and a 52-week high of $262.55. The company has a quick ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 10.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.66 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $215.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.53.
IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.06). IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $336.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $177.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $192.90 to $250.30 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $210.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. IPG Photonics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.75.
About IPG Photonics
IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.
