IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) SVP Sells $661,343.80 in Stock

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.10, for a total transaction of $661,343.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,304,137.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

IPGP opened at $223.90 on Monday. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52-week low of $111.41 and a 52-week high of $262.55. The company has a quick ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 10.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.66 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $215.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.53.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.06). IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $336.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in IPG Photonics by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,028,000 after buying an additional 7,577 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in IPG Photonics by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 47,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,640,000 after buying an additional 14,788 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in IPG Photonics by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,547,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in IPG Photonics by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its holdings in IPG Photonics by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 91,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,436,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $177.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $192.90 to $250.30 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $210.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. IPG Photonics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.75.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

