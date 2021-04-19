IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $218.28

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $218.28 and last traded at $217.07, with a volume of 16798 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $215.56.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of IQVIA from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Stephens raised shares of IQVIA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.75.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $41.49 billion, a PE ratio of 238.05, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $194.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.82.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the first quarter worth about $29,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.
About IQVIA (NYSE:IQV)
IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.
See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup
Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.