IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $218.28

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $218.28 and last traded at $217.07, with a volume of 16798 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $215.56.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of IQVIA from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Stephens raised shares of IQVIA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $41.49 billion, a PE ratio of 238.05, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $194.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.82.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. IQVIA had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the first quarter worth about $29,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

