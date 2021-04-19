iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) Stock Position Decreased by Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,918 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC owned 0.18% of iShares China Large-Cap ETF worth $7,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 5,342 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC grew its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 112.3% during the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 47,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after buying an additional 25,357 shares during the last quarter. Codex Capital L.L.C. acquired a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $553,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 24,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period.

Get iShares China Large-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares China Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.76. 461,839 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,011,814. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.51. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.06 and a fifty-two week high of $54.53.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.