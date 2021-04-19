iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is HYA Advisors Inc’s 7th Largest Position

HYA Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of HYA Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. HYA Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NWK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, First Financialcorp IN grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 162.4% during the 4th quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $1.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $108.82. 110,681 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,174,834. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.17. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $54.70 and a 52 week high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

