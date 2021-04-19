iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 11.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 142,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,048 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 5.4% of Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $15,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 7,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 10,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. North American Management Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 10,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NWK Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $109.31. 163,256 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,174,834. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $54.70 and a 12-month high of $115.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.17.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

