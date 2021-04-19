iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Purchased by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 5.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 96,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,247 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for about 0.8% of NEXT Financial Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $8,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ESGU. Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 645.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 15,221 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Swmg LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Swmg LLC now owns 169,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,364,000 after buying an additional 8,338 shares during the period. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Apella Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 39,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,601,000 after buying an additional 20,825 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

Shares of ESGU traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $95.10. The stock had a trading volume of 12,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,243. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.97. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $60.93 and a 12-month high of $95.98.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.