iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Shares Bought by Country Trust Bank

Country Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 322,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,892 shares during the period. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Country Trust Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $35,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,303,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $267,005,000 after buying an additional 256,141 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 57,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,708,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 16,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 34,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares during the period.

EMB traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $111.17. 133,783 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,116,775. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $97.10 and a 52-week high of $116.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.14.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

