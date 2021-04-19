iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Sold by Millburn Ridgefield Corp

Millburn Ridgefield Corp lessened its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 38.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,984 shares during the quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MBB. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000.

iShares MBS ETF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $108.62. 16,281 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,934,592. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $108.10 and a 1 year high of $111.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.70.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

