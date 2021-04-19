iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, a growth of 31.3% from the March 15th total of 1,150,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,094,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

NASDAQ AAXJ opened at $94.10 on Monday. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $61.20 and a 1 year high of $102.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 52.3% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 26.8% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

