iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Columbia Trust Co 01012016

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 598 shares during the quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 488.2% during the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $54.31 on Monday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.74 and a 1 year high of $58.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.55.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

