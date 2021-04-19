iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF (NYSEARCA:FM) Position Increased by CX Institutional

CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF (NYSEARCA:FM) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 87,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,579 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF were worth $2,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $197,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 15,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 47,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 65,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 100,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 5,526 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:FM opened at $30.80 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.65 and its 200-day moving average is $28.47. iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF has a 52-week low of $21.35 and a 52-week high of $31.00.

The iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Frontier Markets 100 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will concentrate its investments (that is, hold 25% or more of its total assets) in a particular industry or group of industries, which may include large-, mid- or small-capitalization companies, to approximately the same extent that the Underlying Index is concentrated.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF (NYSEARCA:FM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.