iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Columbia Trust Co 01012016

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,585,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,065,000.

IWF opened at $261.41 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $243.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.65. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $156.87 and a 1 year high of $261.80.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

