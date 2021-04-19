iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Purchased by Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aspiriant LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 99.4% in the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the period. JNB Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 107.0% in the 4th quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 14,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 7,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southern Wealth Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 26,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after buying an additional 13,187 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $107.41. 28,361 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 991,072. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.75. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $65.03 and a twelve month high of $112.69.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

