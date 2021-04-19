iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,930 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IVW stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $69.46. 128,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,314,845. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $43.81 and a 12 month high of $70.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.62.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.