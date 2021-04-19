Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Short Interest Down 30.6% in March

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 85,900 shares, a decrease of 30.6% from the March 15th total of 123,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITCB. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Itaú Corpbanca during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Itaú Corpbanca by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 312,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Itaú Corpbanca in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ITCB traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.03. 23,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,525. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.11. Itaú Corpbanca has a one year low of $3.01 and a one year high of $7.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.63 and a 200-day moving average of $4.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26.

ItaÃº Corpbanca provides wholesale and retail banking services to large and medium-sized companies, individuals, and institutional clients in Chile and Colombia. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as demand and time deposits, and bankers' drafts; and provides commercial, mortgage, consumer, and contingent loans.

